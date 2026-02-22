Costco Wholesale Aktie
Costco Stock Is Soaring, but Is It Getting Ahead of Itself?
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) delivered a stellar January sales report, with digital sales rising notably. The company has been building out a robust e-commerce platform for years, and it is starting to show. Costco said digitally enabled sales grew 34% year over year in January -- a notable improvement from previous weeks.After a recent pullback, the stock is now up about 15% year to date. The recent sales report builds on the strength seen in the last quarter, with consumers beginning to pick up spending on big-ticket items such as jewelry and appliances. Investors like to see this because these pricier items generally generate higher margins than food and sundries.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
