Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
08.02.2026 12:10:00
Costco Stock Is Up 15% This Year. Time to Buy?
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) lost value over the last 12 months, so it might surprise investors to see that the stock has risen 15% since the beginning of the year.The increase is likely not news-driven. Retail stocks such as Walmart and Target have risen in similar proportions, and the company's earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 do not come out until March 5.Does this increase mean investors should buy Costco stock? Let's take a closer look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
