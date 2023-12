Costco to Pay Special Dividend of $15 Per Share: What You Need to Know

We knew it was coming. We just didn't know when.Costco (NASDAQ: COST) Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti's rhetoric in recent earnings calls, when asked about whether the company would pay out another special dividend, has been that it's "probably a question of when, not if." The day has finally come.Costco announced on Thursday it would pay a special cash dividend of $15 per share on Jan. 12, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 28. This, of course, is on top of the quarterly dividend the company has already committed to.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel