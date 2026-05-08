Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
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08.05.2026 03:51:00
Costco vs. McDonald's: Which Dividend Stock Is a Better Buy?
When investors think of dividend stocks, they don't usually think of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) -- a name with a yield of just 0.6%. And while McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) yields a more conventional 2.6% and trades at less than half the warehouse club's price-to-earnings ratio, that doesn't necessarily make it the better buy.The two do share some similarities. Both are blue chip consumer giants with decades of dividend hikes behind them. And both have global footprints with the kind of pricing power smaller peers envy.But once you look past the headline yield, the gap between the businesses gets harder to ignore. Here's a closer look at each company -- and which one looks like the smarter dividend pick today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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