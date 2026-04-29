Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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29.04.2026 15:47:00
Costco vs. Walmart Stock: What's the Better Consumer Staples Buy?
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) and Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) are both high-quality consumer staples companies with durable competitive moats. Neither stock is cheap, and the better stock right now depends on what you're aiming to optimize -- but on the whole, Walmart is the buy right now. If you want a higher-growth, membership-driven compounder that rewards long-term holders, Costco stock is the pick. If you want lower valuation, more near-term earnings levers, and exposure to one of the fastest-growing retail advertising businesses in the world, Walmart stock has the edge. For most investors building a core position in consumer staples today, Walmart offers the better risk-reward proposition at current prices.Costco commands a higher multiple for good reason. Its membership renewal rate in the U.S. and Canada is 92.1%, while global renewal is 89.7%. Membership fee revenue hit $5.3 billion in fiscal 2025 and grew another 13.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, even after absorbing a membership fee hike in late 2024. That recurring revenue is essentially annuity income. The revenue is predictable, durable, and nearly impervious to recessions. When Costco raises its membership price, its members renew anyway.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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