Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

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13.06.2026 19:15:00

Costco vs. Walmart vs. Amazon: Which Stock Is the Smartest Buy in 2026?

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have all carved out their own niche in serving retail shoppers. Walmart is known for low prices, Costco sells bulk items, and Amazon sells and ships pretty much anything you need.As investments, they are also all unique in how they can fit into a portfolio. Finding the winner between the three comes down to holding periods and investing goals.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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