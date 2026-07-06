Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
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06.07.2026 19:04:59
Costco vs Walmart: What's the Better Retail Stock to Buy Right Now?
Retail stocks can make for attractive long-term investments due to their stability and continued growth over the years. These businesses may not be high-growth machines, but many of them can be counted on for consistent single-digit growth and are relatively safe options to hang on to even amid market turmoil.Two of the best retail stocks may be Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) and Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT). Not only are they big, established businesses, but they also have some enticing long-term growth opportunities and much more room for global expansion. Which one is the better-looking stock to buy today?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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