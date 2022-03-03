03.03.2022 22:28:06

Costco Wholesale Corporation Bottom Line Rises In Q2, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.30 billion, or $2.92 per share. This compares with $0.95 billion, or $2.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $51.90 billion from $44.77 billion last year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.30 Bln. vs. $0.95 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.92 vs. $2.14 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.74 -Revenue (Q2): $51.90 Bln vs. $44.77 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Costco Wholesale Corp.mehr Nachrichten