|
10.10.2024 03:22:33
Costco Wholesale September Total Comparable Sales Up 6.7%
(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) reported that its total comparable sales for the retail month of September, covering the five weeks ended October 6, 2024, increased by 6.7%. U.S. comparable sales rose by 6.5%, Canada comparable sales grew by 5.7%, and Other International comparable sales were up by 8.5%. E-commerce comparable sales surged by 22.9%.
Total comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, for the month were 8.9%.
Monthly net sales were $24.62 billion, an increase of 9.0 percent from $22.59 billion last year.
This year's total and comparable sales for the retail month of September benefitted by approximately two percent in the U.S. and one and one-half percent worldwide as a result of the increased sales in the final week of the month due to abnormal consumer activity associated with Hurricane Helene and port strikes, the company said.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Costco Wholesale Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
07.10.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Costco Wholesale-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Costco Wholesale von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
30.09.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Costco Wholesale-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Costco Wholesale-Investment von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
27.09.24
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
27.09.24
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ Composite klettert zum Start des Freitagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
27.09.24
|Stabiler Handel: NASDAQ 100 stagniert zum Handelsstart (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.24
|Ausblick: Costco Wholesale legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
24.09.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 bewegt schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
24.09.24
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 am Dienstagnachmittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)