Costco Wholesale September Total Comparable Sales Up 6.7%

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) reported that its total comparable sales for the retail month of September, covering the five weeks ended October 6, 2024, increased by 6.7%. U.S. comparable sales rose by 6.5%, Canada comparable sales grew by 5.7%, and Other International comparable sales were up by 8.5%. E-commerce comparable sales surged by 22.9%.

Total comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, for the month were 8.9%.

Monthly net sales were $24.62 billion, an increase of 9.0 percent from $22.59 billion last year.

This year's total and comparable sales for the retail month of September benefitted by approximately two percent in the U.S. and one and one-half percent worldwide as a result of the increased sales in the final week of the month due to abnormal consumer activity associated with Hurricane Helene and port strikes, the company said.