Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
|
09.06.2026 15:20:00
Costco's Digital Sales Jumped 21% and Gas Volumes Hit a Record. So Why Did COST Stock Drop 5%?
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) investors may be scratching their heads a bit over recent stock price movements following seemingly strong sales and earnings reports.On June 3, the big-box retailer posted a huge May sales increase, up 14% from last May to $24 billion. Net sales for the first 39 weeks of the fiscal year are up 10% from the same period last year. Comparable store sales rose 12.5% in May and have jumped 8% through the first 39 weeks.That was boosted by strength in two areas, including digital or online sales, which rose an impressive 21% year over year in May and 21% through the first 39 weeks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!