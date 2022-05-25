Costco's in a Bind, but Here's Why It Could Be Cut Loose

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors are beginning to see the impact of inflation and supply-chain headaches on earnings throughout the retail sector. Retail stalwarts like Walmart and Target reported significant drops in profitability due to increased costs on freight, labor, and supply-chain disruption.Bulk retailer Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) reports in the coming days, and investors seemingly are pricing in bad news; the stock is down more than 20% over the past month.Continue reading