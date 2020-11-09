Costero Brokers Ltd. Hires Tom Hughes as Chief Financial Officer

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Costero Brokers Ltd., a privately held London-based brokerage, recently hires Tom Hughes as Chief Financial Officer. Hughes responsibilities include full oversight of the finance function as well as playing at active role in the planned growth strategy for Costero Brokers.

Hughes trained as a Chartered Accountant at Mazars before holding a number of senior finance roles in the insurance broking space. Most recently he was the CFO of Lloyd's broker Alston Gayler (2010 to 2019) where after a period of significant growth helped lead the business to a successful sale and integration into Miller Insurance (part of the Willis Group). Between his time at Alston Gayler and joining Costero Brokers, Hughes worked as an interim finance consultant.

"I am excited to be joining Costero Brokers which, with the backing of Heffernan Insurance Brokers, is extremely well placed to embark upon an ambitious growth strategy," said Tom Hughes, Chief Financial Officer of Costero Brokers.

"We are elated to welcome Tom Hughes to the Costero team, who will play a major role in helping us continue to achieve our financial metrics and help us accelerate our growth trajectory as we navigate through the various challenges of operating in today's hard market," said Jamie Webb, Executive Vice President of Costero Brokers.

About Costero Brokers Ltd.

Costero Brokers Ltd., formed in 2017, initially focused on property and professional lines. Costero Brokers Ltd. is now a multi-class focused Lloyd's of London broker and is looking to expand into additional specialist areas with the hiring of individuals and teams.