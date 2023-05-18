Cota Capital Kicks Off Cota Connect Summit in San Francisco

Summit convenes more than 300 investors, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs who are building the next generation of timeless technology companies

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cota Capital, a technology investment firm, kicked off its second-annual Cota Connect summit today in San Francisco. The event brings together innovative minds in Enterprise Tech, HealthTech, and FinTech to discuss critical industry and technology trends, challenges, and opportunities.

The summit is taking place as the innovation economy navigates challenging macroeconomic conditions, major workforce and cultural changes, and the AI revolution. At Cota Connect, entrepreneurs and industry leaders will discuss and demonstrate the disruptive, mission-critical platforms and solutions they are building for enterprises globally.

During the two-day summit, more than 300 investors, entrepreneurs, innovators, and industry and academic leaders will exchange ideas, participate in panels, and find opportunities to collaborate. Presentations and discussion topics include the rising role of AI and its impact on SaaS in the physical world, modern tools in health and life sciences, predictive automation of the enterprise, the future of financial services, and more.

"The exchange of ideas, learning, and networking that take place at Cota Connect will serve as inspiration to our investors, portfolio companies, founders, and partners," said Bobby Yazdani, Founder and Partner, Cota Capital. "It's a challenging environment, but there are many incredible companies that were founded during economic downturns. Now is the time to double down on innovation, double down on creating world-changing platforms, and double down on building timeless companies. We're here to show that technology is still the best zip code for building the next great companies. Founders today shouldn't be deterred; they should be invigorated. That's what Cota Connect and Cota Capital are all about."

Cota Capital portfolio companies also made several announcements at Cota Connect:

Rhombus : Rhombus, a leader in cloud-managed physical security solutions announced the release of its latest product, the B10 Smart Button. The B10 is a discreet and programmable button that comes with two modes: Panic and All-Purpose, making it a versatile solution for enhancing physical security in both emergency situations and on a day-to-day basis. As part of the unified Rhombus platform, the B10 Smart Button will help school districts, cities, and Fortune 500 companies create a full-featured security ecosystem by complementing the existing suite of cameras, sensors, alarm monitoring, and access control devices.





Cota Connect 2023 speakers include:

Adam Abate, Professor of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences, UCSF; Asif Alam, CEO, Compliance.ai; Biju Ashokan, Co-founder & CEO, Radius Agent; Kooshiar Azimian, Founder & CEO, 310.ai; Narges Baniasadi, Founder, Emergence@Stanford; Alok Bhanot, CTO & EVP, ParkourSC; Todd Clyde, CEO, Token; Chad Cohen, CFO & COO, Capella Space; Nicholas D'Andre, Co-founder & CEO, GridMatrix; Peter Dixon, Co-founder, With Honor; Todd Druley, CMO, Mission Bio; Dr. Carol Folt, President, University of Southern California; Lawrence Ganti, CEO, Fortify; Bhaskar Gorti, CEO, Platform9; Laurent Gil, Co-founder & CPO, CAST AI; Eden Full Goh, Founder & CEO, Mobot; Chun-Hao Huang, Founder & CEO, Algen Biotechnologies; Amir Hudda, CEO, Qu; Gabriel Jones, Co-founder & CEO, Proprio;Dexter Kennedy, SVP Clinical Development, Excision BioTherapeutics; Veerbhan Kheterpal, Co-founder & CEO, Quadric; Swaroop Kolli, Founder & CEO, Pronto; Garrett Larsson, Co-founder & CEO, Rhombus; Joe Levy, CEO, Uplevel; Taylor Matthews, Founder & CEO, Farther; Gaurav Mehra, CEO, Atheer; Partho Mishra, Co-founder & CEO, Ramen Inc.; Keyvan Mohajer, Founder & CEO, SoundHound; Nader Mousavi, Partner, Sullivan & Cromwell; Nishant Nair, Founder & CEO, RecVue; Amin Nikoozadeh, Founder & CEO, Vave Health; Sasha Nouri, Director of Development, Code.org; Oguchi Onyewu, VP, U.S. Soccer Federation; Emmanuel Quevy, Co-founder & CEO, Probius; Behrooz Rezvani, Founder & CEO, NPS; Maryam Rofougaran, Co-founder & CEO, Movandi; Monica Royer, Founder & CEO, Monica + Andy; Navyn Salem, CEO, Edesia Nutrition; Chitrang Shah, Founder & CEO, Savant Labs; Manisha Shah-Bugaj, CEO, Activ Surgical; Todd Sulchek, Co-founder, CellFE; Tatiana Toro, Director, SLMath/MSRI; Marzieh Veyseh, Co-founder & CPO/CTO, Arctic Semiconductor; Samad Wahedi, Founder & CEO, Glow; Ilan Yeshua, Founder & CEO, Seraphic Security; Babak Poushanchi, Founder & Managing Partner, Cota Capital; Bobby Yazdani, Founder & Partner, Cota Capital; Rich Ellinger, CTO & Partner, Cota Capital; Ben Malka, Partner, Cota Capital; Janis Naeve, Partner, Cota Capital; Sri Rajan, Partner, Cota Capital; Adit Singh, Partner, Cota Capital

About Cota Capital

Cota Capital backs the bold. Cota is a technology investment firm that partners with exceptional teams to build and grow timeless companies that enable the future. Cota delivers Knowledge Capital, a differentiated combination of deep operational expertise, know-how, impactful and data-driven market insights and intelligence, and a vast industry network. Together, these elements are put to work to empower Cota entrepreneurs to execute their vision, unlock scale, minimize risk, and bring enduring ideas to life. For more information, please visit www.cotacapital.com .

