Coterra Energy Inc. Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $368 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $297 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Coterra Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $294 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 40.3% to $1.95 billion from $1.39 billion last year.

Coterra Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $368 Mln. vs. $297 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $1.95 Bln vs. $1.39 Bln last year.