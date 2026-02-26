Coterra Energy Aktie
WKN: 881646 / ISIN: US1270971039
|
26.02.2026 23:13:59
Coterra Energy Inc. Profit Rises In Q4
(RTTNews) - Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $368 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $297 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Coterra Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $294 million or $0.39 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 40.3% to $1.95 billion from $1.39 billion last year.
Coterra Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $368 Mln. vs. $297 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $1.95 Bln vs. $1.39 Bln last year.
