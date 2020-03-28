Cottonelle® and Kleenex® Brands ask Canadians to #ShareASquareCanada and Commit $100,000 to United Way Centraide Canada's COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund

The brands will also donate $1 for every use of hashtag #ShareASquareCanada and provide product to those in need

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Kimberly-Clark Canada (K-C Canada), the leading manufacturer of paper products, including Cottonelle®and Kleenex®, announced today a partnership with United Way Centraide Canada to assist in its COVID-19 community relief efforts across the country.

Kimberly-Clark Canada is committed to donating $100,000 to United Way Centraide Canada's national fund to help the most vulnerable populations receive critical community services and support during this global crisis. Additionally, 100,000 rolls of Cottonelle® and 10,000 Kleenex® facial tissue boxes will be donated through local United Way Centraides across Canada to help those in their communities who require essential products most.

"Communities across Canada are facing new and unprecedented challenges as COVID-19 spreads across our nation and we are grateful to Cottonelle® and Kleenex® for stepping up at this time," says Dan Clement, President and CEO, United Way Centraide Canada."The support helps us to continue to meet the needs of communities from coast-to-coast." The kindness of Cottonelle® and Kleenex® consumers is a beacon for others, and your generosity helps United Way Centraides support vital community services for vulnerable people across the country."

While the impact of COVID-19 continues to put additional stress on consumers across Canada as they seek out everyday household essentials, Cottonelle® and Kleenex® Brands are calling on Canadians to rally together and #ShareASquareCanada to help those in need, without making direct contact, to alleviate the various paper product requirements of friends and community members.

Through June 1, for every post made by any individual, company or organization that shares a picture or video on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #ShareASquareCanada, K-C Canada will donate $1, up to a maximum donation of $50,000, to continue its efforts of supporting vulnerable populations. The #ShareASquareCanada social media initiative is meant to unite communities across Canada and celebrate acts of kindness happening in local communities as a reminder that we are all in this together.

"We are seeing the real-time impact this virus is having on product availability, and while our teams are working tirelessly to produce and ship product to retailers, we want to invite consumers to #ShareASquareCanada to help others in need," said Therese Brisson, Director of Marketing & Sales Strategy at Kimberly-Clark Canada. "Instead of stockpiling toilet paper and facial tissue products, let's stock up on generosity, now and for the road ahead. We believe our consumers have no shortage of kindness and trust they will #ShareASquareCanada and help us on this community mission."

This commitment marks the largest single donation in Cottonelle® and Kleenex® brand history in Canada and is part of a larger commitment by Kimberly-Clark Canada, a longtime supporter of United Way Centraides across Canada.

To learn more about the brands, visit https://www.cottonelle.com/en-ca/ https://www.cottonelle.com/en-ca/ or https://www.kleenex.com/en-ca/, or join the conversation online at #ShareASquareCanada. To support the United Way's efforts, visit unitedway.ca/Covid-19.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (K-C) and its well-known global brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. With brands in Canada such as Kleenex®, Cottonelle®, Huggies®, Pull-Ups®, Goodnites®, U by Kotex®, Poise®, and Depend®, Kimberly-Clark holds the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in more than 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 148-year history of innovation, visit Kimberly-Clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter .

About United Way Centraide Canada

Since 1919, United Way Centraide (UWC) has been dedicated to creating opportunities for a better life for all Canadians in local communities across the country. United Way Centraide Canada (UWCC) was founded in 1939 and provides national leadership and support to a federated network of United Way and Centraide offices serving more than 5,000 communities across Canada. Together we are a national network of local community builders, working to alleviate the conditions of the most vulnerable today and building stronger, more prosperous communities for all.

