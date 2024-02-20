Coty, Etro Ink New License Deal To Boost Signature Fragrance Lines And Home Scent Collections

(RTTNews) - Coty Inc. (COTY), a cosmetic company, said on Tuesday that it has signed a new deal with luxury Italian fashion house, Etro, to produce and distribute its signature fragrance lines and home scent collections beyond 2040.

The deal will support a further momentum in Coty's portfolio growth.

The two firms will work together to explore new categories and innovations to grow the brand's beauty portfolio.

Coty will assume the development, production, and distribution of all Etro perfumes and fragrances.

Sue Nabi, Coty's CEO, said: "This agreement further underscores Coty's focus on fashion driven licenses with significant multi category potential which resonate with consumers in our key markets."

The deal will boost Etro's position across established markets and categories.