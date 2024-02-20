20.02.2024 06:55:35

Coty, Etro Ink New License Deal To Boost Signature Fragrance Lines And Home Scent Collections

(RTTNews) - Coty Inc. (COTY), a cosmetic company, said on Tuesday that it has signed a new deal with luxury Italian fashion house, Etro, to produce and distribute its signature fragrance lines and home scent collections beyond 2040.

The deal will support a further momentum in Coty's portfolio growth.

The two firms will work together to explore new categories and innovations to grow the brand's beauty portfolio.

Coty will assume the development, production, and distribution of all Etro perfumes and fragrances.

Sue Nabi, Coty's CEO, said: "This agreement further underscores Coty's focus on fashion driven licenses with significant multi category potential which resonate with consumers in our key markets."

The deal will boost Etro's position across established markets and categories.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Coty Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Coty Inc (A)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Coty Inc (A) 11,18 0,78% Coty Inc (A)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Fed-Protokoll: ATX zum Start kaum verändert -- DAX eröffnet etwas höher -- Börsen in Fernost mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tritt am Mittwoch zunächst auf der Stelle, während der deutsche Leitindex leicht steigt. Die Börsen in Asien finden zur Wochenmitte keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Dienstag etwas schwächer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen