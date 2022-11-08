08.11.2022 12:41:07

Coty Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Coty Inc. (COTY) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $125.3 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $103.0M, or $0.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Coty Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $92.7 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $1.39 billion from $1.37 billion last year.

Coty Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $125.3 Mln. vs. $103.0M. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.15 vs. $0.13 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.11 -Revenue (Q1): $1.39 Bln vs. $1.37 Bln last year.

