|
09.05.2023 12:43:21
Coty Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Coty Inc. (COTY) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $105.1 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $50.3 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Coty Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $168.1 million or $0.19 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $1.29 billion from $1.19 billion last year.
Coty Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $105.1 Mln. vs. $50.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.12 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.03 -Revenue (Q3): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.52 - $0.53
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coty Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Coty Inc (A)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coty Inc (A)
|10,78
|-1,86%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Inflationsdaten am Mittwoch: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX gibt letztlich nach -- DAX schließlich stabil -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt übernahmen am Dienstag die Bären. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt wagte unterdessen keine großen Sprünge, dennoch prägten im Handelsverlauf rote Vorzeichen das Bild. Der US-Aktienmarkt notierte am Dienstag unterhalb der Nulllinie. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.