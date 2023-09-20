|
20.09.2023 13:25:39
Coty Lifts Annual Outlook; Stock Up Over 4% In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Coty Inc. (COTY), a beauty company, said on Wednesday that it has raised its first-half and full-year 2024 outlook, citing a strong demand for its beauty products, especially for fragrances.
Following the news, COTY was trading up by 4.62 percent at $12 per share in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
For the first-half of 2024, the company now expects core Like-for-Like or LFL sales growth of 10 percent to 12 percent against its previous outlook of 8 percent to 10 percent.
For 2024, Coty now projects core LFL sales growth of 8 percent to 10 percent, up from its earlier guidance to be at the top end of its medium-term target range of 6 percent to 8 percent.
For 2024, Coty revised up adjusted EBITDA outlook to around $1.075 billion to $1.085 billion, an increase from the implied adjusted EBITDA of $1.065 billion to $1.075 billion in its prior guidance.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coty Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten
|
21.08.23
|Ausblick: Coty A veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.08.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Coty A zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.23
|: Coty to offer $600 mln of high-yield bonds (MarketWatch)
|
18.07.23
|Coty Divests 3.6% Stake In Wella Brand For $150M (Benzinga)
|
18.07.23
|Coty Divests 3.6% Stake In Wella Brand For $150M (Benzinga)
|
12.07.23
|Coty-Aktie gibt nach: Kim Kardashian plant offenbar Anteil an Beauty-Marke von Coty zurückzukaufen (Reuters)
Analysen zu Coty Inc (A)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coty Inc (A)
|11,17
|4,82%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFalkenhafte Geldpolitk belastet: ATX dürfte schwächer starten -- DAX vorbörslich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen mit Verlusten
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt deutet sich ein schwächerer Start an. Auch an der deutschen Börse dürften zum Auftakt am Donnerstag zunächst die Verkäufer das Ruder in der Hand halten. In Fernost dominieren die Bären.