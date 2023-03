Coty Projects FY23 Core LFL Sales Growth At Upper End Of Prior Guidance

(RTTNews) - Coty (COTY) reported that its third-quarter core LFL sales growth is tracking at 10%, reflecting an acceleration from the 7% core LFL sales growth in its second quarter. The company now expects fiscal 2023 core LFL sales growth to be at the upper end of its prior guidance of 6-8% core LFL sales growth.

Coty reiterated its fiscal 2023 outlook, including its adjusted gross margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS guidance, as the company plans to reinvest incremental profit into its critical skincare initiatives and recent launches.