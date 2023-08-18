|
18.08.2023 06:22:24
Coty Renews Long-Term License Deal With Adidas
(RTTNews) - Coty Inc. (COTY), a manufacturer of fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products, announced Friday that it has renewed its long-term license agreement with German sports apparel and footwear giant adidas AG (ADDYY.PK, ADDDF.PK).
The partnership between the companies has been focused on the intersection of personal care, wellness, sports and sports lifestyle. They also conduct research and innovation into areas such as the impact of fragrance on sports performance.
Sue Nabi, Coty's CEO, said, "adidas is perfectly positioned to capitalize on the new well-being and athleisure trend in beauty amongst today's consumers. In recent months, we have successfully elevated the body care equity of adidas, moving into products that are focused on enhancing sports and skin care credibility. With the launch of the adidas Active Skin and Mind range, we are positioning adidas as a leading premium body care line with superior ingredients and sustainable packaging."
Coty noted that it has successfully launched the Active Skin & Mind Range in Europe, and now is driving growth of the brand in China. Active Skin & Mind has partnered with Su Yiming, the Chinese gold medallist in snowboarding, as an ambassador for the brand.
