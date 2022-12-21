|
21.12.2022 08:30:26
Coty Sells Back Fragrance License To Lacoste After 6 Years
(RTTNews) - Coty Inc. (COTY), a beauty products firm, on Wednesday said that it has sold its Lacoste fragrance license back to the French company Lacoste S.A.
In the past six years, under Coty's supervision, Lacoste men's fragrances secured a premium plus positioning in the market, with its two pillars, L'Homme and Match Point.
Thierry Guibert, Lacoste president, said, "We are very appreciative of Coty's support throughout our partnership. With Coty, Lacoste has taken an important step in the development of its fragrance lines. It is now time for the brand to renew its approach to continue its growth, in a market where Lacoste still has great potential."
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coty Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Coty Inc (A)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coty Inc (A)
|7,72
|-1,00%