Coty Wins this year’s Euronext Best listing Award in the Large Cap category

Coty (NYSE: COTY) (Paris: COTY), one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, skin and body care, has won this year’s Euronext Best Listing Award in the Large Cap category, at the 12th edition of the Euronext Annual Conference held on March 19, 2024 in Paris.

The award recognizes the success of Coty's global offering, the largest to date on Euronext Growth®. The secondary listing on Euronext Paris was a resounding success for the company, raising €339.2 million, making it the 47th listing on Euronext in 2023 and the 11th international listing. This success was driven by strong interest amongst top-tier European institutional investors, resulting in the initial offer being many times oversubscribed.

Sue Nabi, CEO of Coty, said: "We are immensely proud to receive this award for the Best Listing Award of the year in the Large Cap category, at the Euronext Stock Market Awards. It recognizes the largest offering ever made on Euronext Growth since its creation. We would like to thank our European investors for their trust and the great enthusiasm they have shown for Coty and our growth, as well as all the partners who contributed to the success of the listing.

The funds raised have allowed us to accelerate the reinvestment in our brands and deleveraging agenda as we strengthen our position as a global player in beauty. As we celebrate our 120th anniversary, we will continue to invest in our brands and innovations to create sustainable and profitable growth for our shareholders. By returning to our Parisian roots, we opened a new chapter for Coty and invite additional European investors to join us in the next phase of our growth story.”

The Euronext Annual Stock Market Awards, organized by Euronext, aim to highlight the most remarkable transactions in their respective sectors and to promote best practices on the market. The winner of each category is selected by a jury of experts based on quantitative and qualitative criteria.

About Coty

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. We serve consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 125 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to protecting the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240319523318/en/