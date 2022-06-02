Couchbase Announces Google Cloud Support for Industry Leading Capella Database-as-a-Service

Gives Developers Maximum Flexibility to Build and Scale Applications on Google Cloud's Expansive Infrastructure

Company Adds Multi-Cloud Capabilities to its High-Performance and Easy-to-Use DBaaS

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, today announced its Couchbase Capella™ Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) offering now available on Google Cloud. Customers now have more flexibility on where to deploy Capella, improving alignment with applications and supporting hybrid and multi-cloud strategies from a single platform at price performance that is superior to competitors.

Couchbase Capella DBaaS now available on Google Cloud, giving customers more flexibility on where to deploy Capella

"Accelerating the development and deployment of database applications has become increasingly important to companies that are digitally transforming their businesses," said Ritika Suri, director of Technology Partnerships, Google Cloud. "By making its Capella offering available on Google Cloud's secure and flexible global infrastructure, Couchbase is providing customers with a cost-effective way to speed up the development of their applications."

Capella is a fully managed DBaaS that offloads database management, reduces costs and delivers database flexibility for developers and performance at scale for enterprise applications. For developers and across organizations, the familiarity of SQL as the query language of Capella dramatically lowers the learning and usage curve.

Couchbase Capella customer benefits include:

Easy as SQL . SQL users can develop against Couchbase Capella without learning another query language and they can deploy in just a few clicks. One management pane simplifies multi-cluster, multi-region and multi-cloud operations.

. SQL users can develop against Couchbase Capella without learning another query language and they can deploy in just a few clicks. One management pane simplifies multi-cluster, multi-region and multi-cloud operations. Develop with agility across use cases. Developers get multi-model capabilities (document, key-value, full text search, analytics) and data structure flexibility, allowing them to develop applications for operational and transactional workloads in one platform. Users can pick one of ten SDKs with their preferred programming language.

Developers get multi-model capabilities (document, key-value, full text search, analytics) and data structure flexibility, allowing them to develop applications for operational and transactional workloads in one platform. Users can pick one of ten SDKs with their preferred programming language. Premium performance and cost efficiency at scale. Couchbase Capella's unique real-time, memory-first architecture ensures millisecond responses for highly interactive and personalized applications while the price performance keeps improving as users scale.

Couchbase Capella's unique real-time, memory-first architecture ensures millisecond responses for highly interactive and personalized applications while the price performance keeps improving as users scale. Multi-cloud. By extending to Google Cloud, customers can easily build and run applications across cloud service providers with just a few clicks.

"With Capella on Google Cloud, we offer flexible multi-model access and data structure capabilities that allow customers to develop with agility for an even broader set of use cases, all from a single vendor," said Scott Anderson, senior vice president of Product Management and Business Operations at Couchbase. "Our customers look to Couchbase to help make their modernization strategies a reality and we've seen strong demand from our customers for Capella on Google Cloud. Extending Couchbase Capella to Google Cloud means we can accelerate growth and product innovation at scale for even more customers, giving them the flexibility to go across cloud service providers."

Couchbase Capella is now available on Google Cloud. Start a free trial today by clicking here to see how easy it is to be up and running in just minutes with Couchbase.

For more information about Couchbase Capella on Google Cloud, read this blog post

To find out about all the ways Couchbase can be deployed in any cloud, visit this page

Read the new Couchbase Cloud Evolution Report here

Additional ResourcesAbout Couchbase

At Couchbase, we believe data is at the heart of the enterprise. We empower developers and architects to build, deploy, and run their most mission-critical applications. Couchbase delivers a high-performance, flexible and scalable modern database that runs across the data center and any cloud. Many of the world's largest enterprises rely on Couchbase to power the core applications their businesses depend on. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

Couchbase®, the Couchbase logo and the names and marks associated with Couchbase's products are trademarks of Couchbase, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/couchbase-announces-google-cloud-support-for-industry-leading-capella-database-as-a-service-301560158.html

SOURCE Couchbase