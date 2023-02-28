Couchbase Announces Newly Enhanced ISV Partner Program

Expanded ISV Partner Program Provides Training, Certifications, Migration Support and Resources to Cost-Efficiently Help ISVs Modernize Applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), the cloud database platform company, today announced an expanded ISV (Independent Software Vendor) Partner Program. The program will provide ISVs with a new Success Package that includes enhanced training, certifications and additional resources necessary to build and monetize their modern applications with ease. Complimenting the Success Package is the introduction of a new ISV Program Guide with more information and resources to make it easier for ISV customers to get started with Couchbase.

"After searching the market for a cloud database platform that addresses the complexity of our customers' broad portfolio of data, Couchbase Capella was the perfect fit," said Simba Mupfunya, software architect at Netropolix. "Capella helped centralize and consolidate our data lake and database ecosystem, allowing us to modernize our tech stack in the cloud to better serve our customers' diverse needs. With Capella, we're able to seamlessly deploy apps and monitor logs, all while handling a plethora of requests to ensure everything is running smoothly."

Developing market-leading applications that must evolve rapidly can be difficult for organizations due to complexities like database sprawl, vendor lock-in or lack of resources. ISV partners often leverage multiple disparate resources to obtain the necessary requirements for application development so they can innovate to meet demand. At the same time, staying ahead of the competition and protecting profitability are critical for these organizations.

The Couchbase Capella cloud data platform solves these problems by helping ISV partners gain the flexibility to consolidate their architecture and accelerate application development while delivering broad capabilities and a highly scalable architecture that drives down total cost of ownership (TCO). Couchbase works with ISV partners to embed or bundle its cloud database platform with the applications or other solutions offered by ISV partners to their customers. By standardizing on Couchbase, ISV partners can establish and expand their business, and improve revenue, margins and application time to market.

The Couchbase ISV Partner Program is a single resource for organizations looking for a developer-friendly solution to build modern applications with a fast, flexible, familiar and affordable cloud database platform. With these new ISV partner investments, Couchbase is making it easier for ISV partners to add modern features to their apps and increase differentiation. Couchbase ISV partners can take advantage of the capabilities in Capella and benefit from:

Faster release cycles and less data duplication: Capella is a JSON document and key-value database, with built-in cache, full-text search, eventing and analytics to support many use cases.

Capella is a JSON document and key-value database, with built-in cache, full-text search, eventing and analytics to support many use cases. Familiarity for faster ramp-up: Capella uses SQL as its query language for JSON documents; teams aren't required to learn a new query language, reducing the skills gap.

Capella uses SQL as its query language for JSON documents; teams aren't required to learn a new query language, reducing the skills gap. Always on mobile and IoT apps: Regardless of web connectivity, Capella App Services delivers offline-first data so users can query, search and analyze at the edge.

Regardless of web connectivity, Capella App Services delivers offline-first data so users can query, search and analyze at the edge. High availability and automation: Setup, backups, upgrades and ongoing management are automated to deliver an "always-on" service, reducing organizations' operational efforts.

"We're dedicated to broadening our ISV partner ecosystem to deliver unmatched speed, scalability and resilience," said Matt McDonough, senior vice president of business development and strategy at Couchbase. "With new resources for ISVs to learn about Capella, teams can be empowered to get started on their application development journey knowing they're backed by easy-to-use, high-performing technology that eliminates the need for ongoing database management efforts."

About Couchbase

Modern customer experiences need a flexible database platform that can power applications spanning from cloud to edge and everything in between. Couchbase's mission is to simplify how developers and architects develop, deploy and consume modern applications wherever they are. We have reimagined the database with our fast, flexible and affordable cloud database platform Capella, allowing organizations to quickly build applications that deliver premium experiences to their customers– all with best-in-class price performance. More than 30% of the Fortune 100 trust Couchbase to power their modern applications. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com and follow us on Twitter @couchbase .

