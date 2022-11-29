Couchbase Announces Strategic Collaboration With AWS

Broadened Collaboration Facilitates Customer Migrations to Couchbase Capella on AWS

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at AWS re:Invent 2022, Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), the cloud database platform company, announced a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). Under this agreement, Couchbase and AWS have committed to offer customers integrated go-to-market activities, commercial incentives and technology integrations. This includes migrating workloads to the Couchbase Capella Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) offering on AWS, as well as extending Capella App Services to run on AWS edge services .

Due to trends like digital transformation, there is customer demand for building enterprise applications faster, easier and more affordably across cloud and edge environments, which in turn creates a market need for cloud databases. According to Gartner® , "the database management system (DBMS) market saw strong growth of 22.3% in 2021, primarily driven by cloud database platform as a service (dbPaaS), whose share has reached nearly 50% of the overall market."1

Couchbase Capella delivers database flexibility for developers and performance at scale for modern applications, with compelling price performance that is fast and cost-efficient. Because Capella is fully managed and automated, customers can focus on development, improving their applications, delivering highly interactive and engaging experiences and reducing time to market.

As a result of this strengthened relationship, customers can easily run Capella on AWS and build modern applications that are always on and can extend anywhere—from cloud to edge and everywhere in between. The adoption of Capella helps customers build modern applications in the cloud, at the edge, and on mobile and IoT devices using the language, framework and platform of their development teams' choice.

"GroundHog customers demand high performance, flexibility and availability," said Satish Penmetsa, CEO of GroundHog. "With Couchbase on AWS, we can automatically scale to meet the demands of our users around the world, allowing reliable delivery of service and consistent performance to keep users engaged and connected."

"AWS is an industry leader paving the way for cloud and edge innovation for customers," said Matt McDonough, senior vice president of business development and strategy at Couchbase. "Couchbase and AWS are both committed to providing customers with the agility, flexibility and scale that their development teams want, and this expanded agreement will make it even more seamless for customers to start building premium experience apps with Capella on AWS. We look forward to this next chapter with AWS delivering innovative solutions that empower developers to more easily build modern distributed applications in the cloud and at the edge."

This agreement builds on the existing relationship between the two companies of Capella on AWS, as well as deploying Couchbase on AWS infrastructure at the edge. Couchbase and AWS will work together on shared go-to-market initiatives and developer engagement activities to facilitate the adoption of Capella on AWS. The collaboration will also support Couchbase with scale and reach in its objective to further expand into key verticals.

"Since working with Couchbase, we've witnessed the impact that they can deliver to customers' digital transformation efforts," said Julia Chen, VP of partner core at AWS. "Combining AWS' capabilities with Couchbase's database platform helps organizations to innovate and build next-gen applications quickly without compromise. We are delighted to work with Couchbase to enhance the customer experience."

Couchbase Capella is available now on AWS. Start a trial today by clicking here and see how easy it can be to be up and running with Capella.

