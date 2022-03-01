Couchbase Appoints Cloud and Database Veteran Gopi Duddi as Senior Vice President of Engineering

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, today announced Gopi Duddi as senior vice president of Engineering where he will oversee all product development and delivery for the company. Duddi is an established leader with nearly 25 years of experience in database software and cloud solution design, development and operations, having built and supported some of the most scaled services and applications in all of enterprise technology.

"Gopi's deep experience delivering industry-leading cloud products with velocity and scaling highly innovative and disruptive product organizations is an outstanding fit as we continue to invest in our industry-leading modern database for enterprise applications by enhancing the developer experience and building out our database as a service, Couchbase Capella," said Matt Cain, president and chief executive officer of Couchbase. "He has been at the forefront of cloud database development for the last decade and has a proven track record of leading teams to build and ship high-growth software products that enable digital transformation for customers. We are thrilled to welcome Gopi to the world-class Couchbase executive team."

Duddi has significant cloud expertise, including in core database technologies, data management, machine learning and full-stack development. He was most recently general manager for AWS Analytics and Observability, where he scaled and accelerated engineering for AWS services including AWS Glue and AWS CloudWatch which were among the cloud service provider's fastest growing products. He previously worked on the AWS Redshift team and a broad cross-section of database and analytics services including DynamoDB and Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS). Prior to AWS, Duddi held senior database engineering roles at IBM and Informix.

"Having been at a major cloud service provider for the past nine years, I have seen first hand how the market for cloud databases has accelerated and is seeing strong demand from customers as they seek greater developer agility and fewer infrastructure management responsibilities," said Duddi. "Couchbase has a differentiated architecture that has been purpose built for the most demanding enterprise applications that need to seamlessly run from cloud to the edge, and I could not be more excited to join the team. I am passionate about helping customers solve difficult problems and look forward to applying this expertise at Couchbase."

About Couchbase

At Couchbase, we believe data is at the heart of the enterprise. We empower developers and architects to build, deploy, and run their most mission-critical applications. Couchbase delivers a high-performance, flexible and scalable modern database that runs across the data center and any cloud. Many of the world's largest enterprises rely on Couchbase to power the core applications their businesses depend on. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com .

