Couchbase Server and Capella to gain vector support

NoSQL document-oriented database provider Couchbase on Thursday said that it was working to add support for vector capabilities to its database offerings, including its Capella managed database-as-a-service (DBaaS).The vector capabilities will include similarity search and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), the company said, adding that the addition of these capabilities will also enhance the performance of the database as all search patterns can be supported within a single index to lower response latency.