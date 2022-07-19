Couchbase to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Greg Henry will present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Technology Leadership Forum in Vail, Colorado on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET. Couchbase management will also participate in investor meetings.

A live webcast and replay will be available on the Company's investor relations website .

About Couchbase

At Couchbase, we believe data is at the heart of the enterprise. We empower developers and architects to build, deploy and run their most mission-critical applications. Couchbase delivers a high-performance, flexible and scalable modern database that runs across the data center and any cloud. Many of the world's largest enterprises rely on Couchbase to power the core applications their businesses depend on. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com .

