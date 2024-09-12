|
12.09.2024 05:54:25
Couche-Tard discusses higher price for 7-Eleven owner
ALIMENTATION Couche-Tard is discussing improving its takeover proposal for Seven & i Holdings with the goal of convincing the Japanese convenience store operator to start engaging in discussions, sources with knowledge of the matter said.Couche-Tard has been weighing how much it would be able to increase the potential offer, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Shares in Seven & i rose as much as 7.3 per cent in late morning trading in Tokyo on Thursday (Sep 12).A bid would need to be significantly higher than the initial proposal of US$14.86 per share in order to get Seven & i to enter negotiations, according to the sources.When Seven & i rejected Couche-Tard’s US$39 billion buyout approach last week, the Japanese company said in a letter that it would be willing to engage in “sincere discussions” with a proposal that recognises its value and addresses anti-competition concerns that would need to be resolved for any potential deal to go forward.A representative for Couche-Tard reiterated the retailer’s previous statement that they are highly confident that collaborative discussions could lead to ways to increase value for Seven & i shareholders, declining to comment further.The Canadian suitor faces an uphill battle, however. The current price gap between the two sides may be so wide that the chances of a deal being reached are significantly diminished, according to the sources.Couche-Tard is still debating its next steps and there’s no certainty it will decide to submit another proposal to Seven & i, the sources said. Couche-Tard said this week it wants to work together with the 7-Eleven operator to agree on a friendly takeover.Seth Fischer, chief investment officer at Seven & i shareholder Oasis Management, said earlier Thursday on Bloomberg Television that he’s “disappointed” that the Japanese retailer rejected Couche-Tard’s acquisition proposal.“Couche-Tard has put forward a very serious proposal to the company and I am a little bit disappointed with the company’s reaction,” Fischer said. BLOOMBERGWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
