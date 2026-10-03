Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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03.10.2026 13:05:00
Could $20,000 Invested in Palantir Help You Retire a Millionaire?
Though Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock has pulled back somewhat, it has still delivered an incredible performance to investors, climbing more than 670% in five years. And over the past three months, the stock has gained fresh momentum, advancing 60%.
Investors have piled into Palantir stock as the company has shown itself to be an early winner in the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Palantir offers its customers a way to easily and quickly harness the power of AI, and that's translated into tremendous demand and revenue growth.
The AI story continues, with key players such as chip designers and cloud service providers speaking of high demand, and that paints a bright future for Palantir. Could $20,000 invested in this tech company help you retire a millionaire? Let's find out.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Palantir
|167,38
|-1,10%
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