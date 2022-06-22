Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
22.06.2022 17:53:00
Could 2023 Be a Breakout Year for This Pharma Stock?
A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a highly anticipated treatment is the kind of news that can make a company's stock skyrocket, even during a bear market -- like the one we're in now.One company hoping for such success is Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ARQT). It has been developing a treatment for Seborrheic dermatitis -- a skin disorder that causes scaly skin, or dandruff-like flakes, on the face and scalp. It affects 7% of the global population. There are treatments on the market, but none has been developed that can clear it up for good. So companies that develop a successful way to fight the disease have a promising opportunity.Continue reading
