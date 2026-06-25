NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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25.06.2026 02:36:00

Could a $25,000 Investment in Nvidia Stock Make You a Millionaire?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the most valuable company in the world, and the only one with a market cap of more than $5 trillion. If you had invested $25,000 in it 10 years ago and held on through the ups and downs that followed, you'd have a stake worth more than $4 million today.However, the stock has been growing at a more modest pace recently. It's up just 7% this year -- almost precisely as much as the broad market S&P 500 index. So is there still a chance that a $25,000 investment in Nvidia made today could make you into a millionaire?Nvidia's story is unusual, and its rise to megacap status was unexpected. There were plenty of investors who recognized it as a great company even before the artificial intelligence (AI) trend sent its revenues skyrocketing a few years ago, but at that time, its graphics processing units (GPUs), the basis of generative AI today, were more widely used to power video games, edit video, and mine cryptocurrency.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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