NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
25.06.2026 02:36:00
Could a $25,000 Investment in Nvidia Stock Make You a Millionaire?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the most valuable company in the world, and the only one with a market cap of more than $5 trillion. If you had invested $25,000 in it 10 years ago and held on through the ups and downs that followed, you'd have a stake worth more than $4 million today.However, the stock has been growing at a more modest pace recently. It's up just 7% this year -- almost precisely as much as the broad market S&P 500 index. So is there still a chance that a $25,000 investment in Nvidia made today could make you into a millionaire?Nvidia's story is unusual, and its rise to megacap status was unexpected. There were plenty of investors who recognized it as a great company even before the artificial intelligence (AI) trend sent its revenues skyrocketing a few years ago, but at that time, its graphics processing units (GPUs), the basis of generative AI today, were more widely used to power video games, edit video, and mine cryptocurrency.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
20:04
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones bewegt sich am Donnerstagnachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 notiert nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ Composite schwächelt am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones steigt am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich mittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 verbucht mittags Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
16:02