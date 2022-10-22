|
22.10.2022 16:23:00
Could a Costco Fee Raise Be a Blessing in Disguise?
If you're a Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) member, you're probably well aware that an annual membership costs $60 (or $120 for an executive membership). If you're a Costco shareholder, you may or may not be aware that keen investors stay alert to when Costco raises its membership fee.The fee is an important element of Costco's formula, which we'll outline below. Indications point to a possible fee raise being on the horizon -- and shortly. Here's why that's not too bad for members and great for investors.According to Costco, "Our membership fee allows us to offset many of our operating costs and price our merchandise lower." Costco is all about the low price. There are two aspects of making that work: charging a membership fee to cover operating costs, and selling items in larger quantities.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
