06.10.2022 13:49:00
Could a Dividend Cut Actually Make Sense for This Dividend King?
Becoming a Dividend King takes growth, smart management, and dedication to the dividend. It also takes a long time; an S&P 500 member must raise a dividend for at least 50 consecutive years to earn that honor. Understandably, dividends are often sacred to the companies that raise them yearly; tobacco giant and Dividend King Altria Group (NYSE: MO) pays a dividend that yields 9.3%, the primary reason most shareholders own the stock.But is it blasphemous to consider the benefits of a Dividend King hanging up its crown and cutting its dividend? Altria's stock has languished since its infamous Juul acquisition -- here is why a dividend cut could be the key to turning the stock around.Continue reading
