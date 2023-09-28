|
28.09.2023 14:06:00
Could a Government Shutdown Impact Your Student Loan Payments?
With the threat of a government shutdown looming, many people are no doubt wondering how that might impact them individually. For example, will Social Security benefits be disrupted? Will people trying to file their tax returns before the mid-October extension deadline encounter any issues?If lawmakers aren't able to come to an agreement to keep the government funded beyond this week, a shutdown could occur starting Oct. 1. And that just happens to coincide with the start of federal student loan payments after a multiyear pause.But don't be fooled -- a government shutdown won't get you off the hook when it comes to making student loan payments. If you have a payment due in early October, you should still be gearing up to make it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
