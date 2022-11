Could a month-long escape to the sun really save you money?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Travel firms are marketing long breaks as a means to leave the cold and cost of living crisis behind. But are they worth it?With rising energy bills and mortgage costs, we are facing a bleak and dark winter. It is little surprise, then, that more and more people are hoping to get away from it all by flying to sunnier climes for lengthy holidays in January.Travel companies are pushing all-inclusive three- and four-week breaks to tourists, young and old, as a way of escaping the grim realities of home – with prices starting from as little as £23 a day. But is it that easy to just jet away for the winter? Continue reading...