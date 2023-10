Could a strong finish be in sight for FTSE 100 in 2023?

THE FTSE 100 Index Futures contract, colloquially known as “Footsie”, encapsulates the top 100 largest publicly-traded companies on the London Stock Exchange by market capitalisation. The UK stock market has faced a tough year, with the cash index posting a -0.50 per cent year-to-date (YTD) decline as at the market close on Oct 25. This decline extends the equity slump that began with the Brexit referendum in 2016. What is particularly intriguing is that the index actually outperformed its European counterparts in September, boasting a 2.27 per cent gain in contrast to a 3.51 per cent decline in Germany’s DAX and a 2.48 per cent drop in France’s CAC 40 Index. This outperformance can be largely attributed to a recent surge in oil prices, which has historically benefited the export-heavy FTSE 100. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel