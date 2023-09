Could Abbott Laboratories Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is a leading healthcare company with a global presence. It has a diverse business with four key segments: established pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, nutrition, and medical devices. The stock also provides investors with a steady and growing dividend.The company's stock has what it takes to be a stable long-term investment, but is it also the type of investment that can make you a millionaire in the future?If you're hoping that an investment gets you to $1 million, you need to consider how much you're able to invest, and how long you plan to hold your investment for. Those factors can drastically impact what kind of return you will need. Investing for 30 years, for example, will require less of an annual return than if you're investing for 25 years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel