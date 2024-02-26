|
26.02.2024 13:10:00
Could Abbott Laboratories Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has proven itself as a long-term winner for investors. The healthcare giant has grown earnings over time, and the shares have climbed too. In just the past year, Abbott stock has advanced about 18%. On top of this, Abbott has paid investors dividends year after year, even increasing these payments on an annual basis. So, the company also offers shareholders the promise of passive income growth.Abbott's performance has been driven by its diversification across four major businesses -- medical devices, diagnostics, nutrition, and established pharmaceuticals -- and its ability to develop market-leading products. For example, in recent years, Abbott's coronavirus tests have generated billions of dollars, and, in the medical devices business, its FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring system continues to be a market leader.Now, considering this top track record, you may be wondering if Abbott can keep the good times rolling -- and even help you become a millionaire. Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
