AbbVie Aktie
WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091
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14.04.2026 19:00:00
Could AbbVie Crash Lilly's Weight‑Loss Party?
AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) most important therapeutic area has historically been immunology, where it has marketed billion-dollar drugs like Humira, which was once the world's best-selling medicine. The pharmaceutical giant remains a leader in this niche, but it also has a notable presence elsewhere and is now branching out into the fast-growing weight-loss market. Last month, AbbVie reported encouraging clinical trial results for a promising anti-obesity candidate. Could the company eventually pose a serious challenge to Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), the leader in this area? Image source: Getty Images.On March 9, AbbVie reported phase 1 data for ABBV-295, an investigational weight loss medicine. There are several things to note about this candidate. First, it is an amylin analog, that is, it mimics the action of the amylin hormone, which is responsible for satiety, controlling post-meal glucose spikes, and other functions. So, ABBV-295 isn't a GLP-1 medicine. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu AbbVie Inc
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14.04.26
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