Could AbbVie Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Finding a good group of stocks to invest in for the long haul can be part of a sound strategy in getting your portfolio to be worth $1 million. The more you invest, the easier it'll be to reach that target. One way to maximize your odds for success is by investing in stocks that are both growing and pay dividends.One potential option is drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). Below, I'll look at whether it can be a key part of that strategy.Having a strong pipeline is critical for a company's growth to continue in the long haul. Patents run out, and businesses need to plan how to cover for inevitable declines in revenue as more competition enters the market. AbbVie is facing that situation today as its hugely successful rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira will lose patent protection next year. Continue reading