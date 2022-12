Could Accenture Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Few companies are more efficient with capital than Accenture (NYSE: ACN). The tech consulting firm is the 54th-largest public company in the world and is vital for new technological innovations, yet few investors know about it. Accenture's strong growth, coupled with a generous capital return plan, sets the stage for a company that can solidly beat the markets over the next decade, helping investors further expedite their goals. Let's look at why Accenture is a top company and how it can help you become a millionaire.The tech consulting business is vital in today's digital society. Few companies have the expertise to migrate to the cloud, establish robust cybersecurity protocols, or utilize artificial intelligence-powered automation. Accenture has a multitude of experts who can be harnessed to devise, implement, and sustain these solutions. With its broad customer base and vast industry knowledge, it's hard to imagine Accenture going away, so it's a relatively safe investment.Continue reading