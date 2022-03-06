|
06.03.2022 13:00:00
Could AFC Gamma Become the Next Innovative Industrial Properties?
If you're a dividend lover or a cannabis investor, you've probably heard of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), the aspiring landlord for the entire marijuana industry in the U.S. Over the last five years, the total return of its shares topped 1,140%, and its dividend has grown by a cool 900%. And there's another stock that's a lot like it, which soon could be on the rise for the first time.AFC Gamma (NASDAQ: AFCG) is still quite small, with a market cap near $387 million, compared to IIP's $4.8 billion. That means investors just might be able to hitch their wagon to the company's ascending star -- assuming that it can actually take off.Let's examine AFC Gamma and compare it to Innovative Industrial Properties to see whether it might be the next cannabis-finance business to make shareholders rich. Continue reading
