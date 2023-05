Could AI Be the Death of Chegg Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence (AI) is already changing the game for companies. Many are integrating AI language models into their existing businesses, while others expect AI to replace jobs that humans have historically performed.But AI can threaten companies, too. Learning platform Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) spooked investors when it acknowledged that a recent surge in students pursuing ChatGPT had begun hurting its business.Shares have shed nearly 40% in just days. Is Chegg facing an existential threat, or is this a near-term scare and buying opportunity for the long-term investor?