Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
01.03.2026 22:00:00
Could AI Crash the Economy in 2 Years? One Research Firm Says Yes.
Concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on individual stocks and sectors have clearly been growing in recent months.Just one recent example: On Monday, Feb. 23, AI start-up Anthropic PBC announced that its Claude Code tool could modernize COBOL coding language, which is a major asset of International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM). That sent shares of IBM down 13% on the day, its worst single-day loss since 2000.But there are suddenly newer, larger concerns about AI surfacing in the market. One is that, by displacing large numbers of white-collar workers, AI could do real damage to the broader U.S. economy within just a couple of years.
