Could AI Help Push Nvidia's Market Cap Above $1 Trillion by 2025?

It wasn't all that long ago that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock seemed ordained to join an exclusive group of the most valuable companies on the planet. On Nov. 29, 2021, the stock peaked at an all-time high of $333.76, pushing its market cap above $847 billion. With numerous secular tailwinds fueling its stratospheric rise, Nvidia seemed destined to join the trillion-dollar club.However, deteriorating market conditions, soaring inflation, and geopolitical turmoil have weighed on the stock, which -- at one point -- had shed roughly two-thirds of its value.Yet the accelerating adoption of cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) have helped spark a rebound. Can Nvidia continue its trajectory and finally join the ranks of the 13-digit club by 2025? Should investors buy in anticipation of the stock surpassing this benchmark or avoid Nvidia because of its higher valuation and the lingering macroeconomic issues? Let's take a closer look.