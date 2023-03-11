|
11.03.2023 20:00:00
Could AI Supercharge This Growth Stock?
Companies across industries for years have been studying how artificial intelligence (AI) can make life easier -- for themselves and for customers. And in many cases, these companies already have introduced AI into their businesses.Recently, a high-growth healthcare player mentioned a new tool it's testing. I'm talking about Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) and its AI writing helper for doctors. Today, more than 80% of U.S. doctors already use Doximity. Could this new AI tool secure Doximity's leadership in the market -- and eventually supercharge the stock? Let's find out.First, a bit of background on Doximity. The company offers doctors a platform to connect with each other as they would on social media -- but with lots of bells and whistles specifically related to medicine. Doctors can transfer patient files, receive research studies directly related to their field of interest, and conduct virtual visits right from their phone. It's like an extension of their practice.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
