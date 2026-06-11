Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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11.06.2026 18:30:00
Could Alphabet Be the Best Way to Buy SpaceX and Anthropic Before Their IPOs?
If you're excited about the upcoming SpaceX and Anthropic initial public offerings (IPOs), there are indirect ways to gain exposure to both innovative companies before the chaos of their public debuts, without taking on the high risk and volatility directly. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has significant positions in both; thus, Alphabet investors could see potential upside from the success of SpaceX and Anthropic. Alphabet made a $900 million investment in SpaceX more than a decade ago. This was back when SpaceX was valued at a mere $12 billion, and it gave Google's parent company an approximate 7.5% stake. As of 2025, a filing showed that Alphabet still owned a little more than 6% of SpaceX. It goes without saying that Alphabet's investment in SpaceX has rocketed upward. SpaceX plans to IPO at $135 per share. This values the company at $1.77 trillion. In February of this year, Elon Musk's xAI merged with SpaceX. The rocket company also owns several other subsidiaries, most notably the satellite internet constellation Starlink. Whether these multiple business interests justify the extremely high valuation is debatable, but Musk is determined to make SpaceX the biggest IPO of all time. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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