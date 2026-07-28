Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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28.07.2026 11:15:00
Could Alphabet Overtake Nvidia to Become the World's Most Valuable Stock?
Just a few years ago, it would have sounded far-fetched to suggest that Nvidia could become the world's most valuable company. Then came the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.Its graphics processing units became the engine powering modern AI and demand exploded as tech giants raced to build ever-larger AI models.Still, companies that create the most value at the beginning of a technology revolution aren't always the ones that create the most value in the end. That's why Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) deserves investors' attention.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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